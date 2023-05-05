Singapore retail sales rise for 2nd straight month with 4.5% increase in March

SINGAPORE – Retail sales in Singapore rose for the second straight month in March, although at a slower pace year on year, with most industries seeing bigger takings at the till.

Sales climbed 4.5 per cent from the same month a year ago, following a revised 12.6 per cent increase in February, which had been boosted partly by a lower base in 2022.

The estimated total retail sales value in March came up to $4.1 billion, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics on Friday. Of this, online retail sales made up an estimated 13 per cent, higher than the 12.4 per cent recorded in February.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales grew 4.1 per cent, smaller than the 11.6 per cent increase in February.

Month on month, retail sales increased 2.2 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared with the 3.9 per cent rise in February.

Year on year, sales of food and alcohol soared 55.1 per cent, making it the segment with the highest growth, mainly due to the demand for alcoholic drinks, including those sold in duty-free shops.

This is despite a 9.8 per cent month-on-month drop in sales for food and alcohol, following a 69 per cent jump in February as tourism recovered.

The food and beverage services sector also saw continued growth, with sales rising 17.8 per cent in March on a year-on-year basis, following the 21.6 per cent increase in February. On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, sales in the sector grew 0.7 per cent over February.

The total sales value of F&B services in March was estimated at $956 million. Of this, online sales of F&B services made up an estimated 24.6 per cent, higher than the 23.1 per cent recorded in February.