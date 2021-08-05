Singapore retail sales rise 25.8% in June, aided by low base a year ago

SINGAPORE - Retail sales in Singapore rose 25.8 per cent last month on an annual basis, aided by a low base in the same month last year when stricter curbs to contain the Covid-19 pandemic were in place.

The year-on-year growth last month was smaller than the 79.9 per cent jump in May due to circuit breaker measures in place for the whole of May 2020.

"Retail sales value continued to be below pre-Covid levels," noted the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat), which released the figures on Thursday (Aug 5).

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales rose 19 per cent in June, compared to the 61.7 per cent increase in May.

"Most retail industries, except for supermarkets and hypermarkets, and mini-marts and convenience stores, recorded large year-on-year increases in sales, due to the low base in June 2020 when physical stores were closed for about half of the month," said SingStat.

The estimated total retail sales value in June 2021 was about $3.3 billion, of which online retail sales made up an estimated 15.4 per cent, compared to the 13.8 per cent recorded in May.

The higher online sales proportion in June was due mainly to online promotional events such as the Great Singapore Sale, SingStat said.

Excluding motor vehicles, the total retail sales value was about $2.7 billion, where online retail sales made up 18.4 per cent.

Online retail sales of the computer and telecommunications equipment, furniture and household equipment, and supermarkets and hypermarkets industries made up the bulk of the sales increase in June.