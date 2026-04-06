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Chinese New Year gave a year-on-year lift to retail sales in February, reversing January’s decline, though a month-on-month pullback could be flagging slowing growth.

SINGAPORE – Chinese New Year gave a year-on-year lift to retail sales in February, reversing January’s decline, though a month-on-month pullback could be flagging slowing growth.

Retail sales rose 8.3 p er cent year on y ear in F ebruary, after edging down a revised 0.5 per cent in January, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) released on April 6.

The increase was partly due to the timing of Chinese New Year, which fell in February in 2026 as opposed to January in 2025, DOS said.

Excluding motor vehicles, takings at the till grew 1 1.2 p er cent year on year, rebounding from a 2.9 per cent decline in January.

“The robust performance was boosted by Chinese New Year-related festive spending, with notable double-digit increases in seven out of 14 key retail categories,” said DBS senior economist Chua Han Teng.

But month on month and seasonally adjusted, retail sales fell 4.1 per cen t from January .

Ironing out the differences in Chinese New Year timing, for the first two months of 2026, retail sales rose 3 .5 per cent y ear on year, while F&B sales increased 1 per cent over the same period.

“Retail sales are likely to remain volatile in the near term, reflecting the typical swings observed in the first quarter of the year around the Chinese New Year period,” said Mr Chua.

He added that while sales may be supported by a resilient labour market, downside risks, including inflationary pressures from the ongoing Middle East conflict, should be monitored.

“(It) could ultimately weigh on consumers’ purchasing power and curtail retail sales,” he said.

In February, total retail sales came to $4.2 bil lion, with online transactions accounting for 14.1 per cent of the total.

Most retail segments recorded year-on-year growth, led by supermarkets and hypermarkets, where sales jumped 29.3 pe r cent. Recreational goods and department stores also posted gains o f 26 per cent and 16.8 per cent respectively.

In contrast, sales at petrol service stations and motor vehicle dealers fe ll 9.8 per cent and 7.8 per cent respectively.

Month on month, declines were broad-based. Sales of wearing apparel and footwear dropped 14.4 per cent, while watches and jewellery and mini-marts and convenience stores fell 13.9 per cent and 13.8 per cent respectively.

Also getting a festive boost, sales of food and beverage (F&B) services rose 5. 5 per cen t year on year in February, reversing a 3.2 per cent decline in January.

Sales at restaurants and food caterers grew 9.2 per cent and 12.6 per cent respectively, while fast food outlets and cafes saw more modest i ncreases.

However, food courts and other eating places recorded a 4.4 per c ent decline in sales.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, F&B sales edged u p 0.9 per cen t from January.