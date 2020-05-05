Singapore retail sales plunge 13.3% in March with Covid-19 curbs hitting F&B, shops

SINGAPORE - Takings at the till slid further in March as the coronavirus crisis escalated with safe distancing and stay-home measures, according to data out on Tuesday (May 5) by the Singapore Department of Statistics, marking the 14th consecutive month of decline.

Retail sales dropped 13.3 per cent last month compared with the same period last year, on the back of a decrease in takings from food and beverage services and most consumer categories.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales fell 9.7 per cent.

Most categories registered a double-digit decline in sales, as the coronavirus outbreak impacted consumer sentiment.

Apparel and footwear sales saw the largest drop, at 41.6 per cent, while the sales of food and alcohol also declined, by 41 per cent.

Department stores registered a drop in takings of 38.6 per cent and sellers of watches and jewellery also felt the hit, with sales decreasing 34.4 per cent.

These segments were impacted by the decline in tourist receipts, said the Department of Statistics.

The sales of motor vehicles slid by 28.2 per cent, followed by optical goods and books, which saw sales tumble 23.5 per cent.

Retailers of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods registered a decline in takings of 21.9 per cent, while recreational goods sales also were down, by 20.6 per cent.

But sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets jumped 35.9 per cent, due to higher demand for groceries as more people stayed at home with safe distancing measures being implemented, the Department of Statistics noted.

Mini-marts and convenience stores also saw takings increase, by 4.7 per cent.

Related Story Great Singapore Sale cancelled this year amid Covid-19 outbreak

Related Story Coronavirus: Singapore retailers must adapt to new shopping habits

Related Story How Covid-19 is changing online shopping habits

But sales of food and beverage services fell 23.7 per cent, with the decline spread broadly across all industries as a result of lower consumption, with safe distancing measures causing a fall in dine-in takings.

Turnover of food caterers plunged 58.1 per cent, while restaurants saw sales sink 30.3 per cent.

Sales at cafes, foodcourts and other eating places slid 14.5 per cent, while fast food outlet takings dropped 2.2 per cent.

Online sales continued to rise as consumers tried to stay home. The estimated total retail sales value in March was $678 million. Of this, online retail sales made up an estimated 8.5 per cent, up from 7.4 per cent in February.

The highest share of online sales came from computer and telecommunications equipment, where digital sales made up 41.2 per cent of the total takings for that industry.