Singapore retail sales pick up pace in December, rising 7.4% amid festive season

SINGAPORE – Takings at the till climbed at a faster pace in December, rising 7.4 per cent year on year, according to figures released by the Department of Statistics on Friday.

This was better than the revised 6.5 per cent rise in November, which had eased from the double-digit growth in the previous seven consecutive months. The high growth in those months was fuelled by tourist spending and shoppers buying big-ticket items ahead of the goods and services tax hike in January.

December’s growth in retail sales comes amid the year-end festive season, a period marked by shopping sprees but also a popular time for Singaporeans to holiday abroad, which they could do much more easily last year.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales in December rose by 9.5 per cent, extending the 9 per cent increase seen in November.

Overall takings rose 1.3 per cent from November, on a seasonally adjusted basis. This reversed a 3.6 per cent drop from October to November.

Year on year, retail sales grew for most categories, with food and alcohol experiencing the largest increase of 37.4 per cent, followed by wearing apparel and footwear, which rose 23 per cent.

This was mainly due to higher demand for alcoholic products, including those sold in duty-free shops, bags and footwear.

Sales of watches and jewellery; cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods; furniture and household equipment; and at department stores grew between 11 per cent and 19.9 per cent.

However, motor vehicle sales fell 10.3 per cent, while takings at petrol service stations dropped 6.8 per cent.

Overall, the estimated total retail sales value in December was $4.7 billion, of which online sales made up an estimated 12.9 per cent, lower than the 15 per cent recorded in November when there were big online shopping events like Alibaba’s 11.11 sales.

While retail sales climbed, takings of food and beverage (F&B) services saw a growth slowdown. These grew by 13.9 per cent year on year, losing speed from the 25 per cent increase in November.

Still, all industries in the sector recorded growth in sales, with food caterers seeing the largest increase of 115.8 per cent amid higher demand for event and in-flight catering. Turnover of fast-food outlets, restaurants, cafes, foodcourts and other eating places rose between 5.5 per cent and 14.6 per cent.

Total takings of F&B services edged up 0.1 per cent from November, on a seasonally adjusted basis.