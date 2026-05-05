Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales grew 3.3 per cent, after an 11.3 per cent increase in February.

SINGAPORE – Retail sales rose in March, though the pace of growth eased from the previous month, with most sectors posting gains.

Takings at the till increased 4.8 per cent year on year in March, after Chinese New Year festive spending boosted sales by 8.3 per cent in February, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) released on May 5.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales grew by a smaller 3.3 per cent year on year, after an 11.3 per cent increase in February.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales rose 3.7 per cent from February.

Total retail sales were estimated at $4.7 billion in March, with online transactions accounting for 15.7 per cent of the total.

Within the retail trade sector, most industries recorded year-on-year growth. Sales of recreational goods and motor vehicles, parts and accessories rose 13.1 per cent and 12.9 per cent respectively, while sales of computer and telecommunications equipment increased 11.9 per cent – partly due to higher sales of mobile phones, said DOS.

In contrast, sales of food and alcohol and department stores declined 6 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, most industries recorded growth. Sales at petrol service stations rose 16.2 per cent, while wearing apparel and footwear and mini-marts and convenience stores increased 12.9 per cent and 12.1 per cent respectively.

However, sales of recreational goods and food and alcohol fell 9 per cent and 5.1 per cent respectively from February.

Food and beverage services sales rose 2.3 per cent year on year in March, following a 5.6 per cent increase in February.

Total food and beverage sales were estimated a t $1.6 billion, with online transactions accounting for 20.6 per cent of the total.

Within the sector, food caterers recorded a 1 3.7 pe r cent increase in sales. Fast food outlets, restaurants and cafes saw growth of 4.8 per cent, 1.7 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.

Food courts and other eating places recorded a 1 .5 pe r cent decline in sales compared with a year earlier.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, food and beverage sales fell 2.5 pe r cent. Restaurants and food caterers recorded declines of 5.9 per cent and 2 .5 pe r cent respectively, while fast food outlets, cafes and food courts and other eating places recorded increases.