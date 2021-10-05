Singapore retail sales fall 2.8% in August, snapping six months of growth

SINGAPORE - Retail sales in Singapore fell in August from a year ago, with motor vehicle sales taking a hit amid a lower certificate of entitlement (COE) quota this year.

Takings at the till dropped 2.8 per cent year on year in August, snapping six months of increases that owed much to comparisons with 2020 which had stricter Covid-19 curbs.

The dissipation of the low-base effects amid continued Covid disruptions had seen retail sales edge up only 0.2 per cent year on year in July.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales in August was at a similar level from a year ago, according to data released by the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) on Tuesday (Sept 5).

Retail sales value - at an estimated $3.4 billion in August - continued to be below pre Covid-19 levels, SingStat noted.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, takings slipped 0.6 per cent in August over the previous month, compared with the 0.9 per cent increase in July.

Online retail sales made up an estimated 14.1 per cent of total sales in August, up from the 13.8 per cent recorded the previous month.

Online computer and telecommunications equipment sales accounted for more than half or 56.5 per cent of the industry's total sales.

Several segments, such as food and alcohol, watches and jewellery, supermarkets and hypermarkets and petrol service stations, saw higher year-on-year sales in August.

However, sales of motor vehicles, department store items and optical goods and books shrank compared with a year ago.

Meanwhile, sales of food and beverage (F&B) services fell 6.7 per cent in August from a year ago, after a 6 per cent drop in July.

This was due to stricter restrictions in August to curb the spread of the virus. Dining in was suspended until Aug 9, and allowed for groups of up to five fully vaccinated persons from Aug 10.

In comparison, dining in for groups of up to five was allowed for the whole of August 2020.

On a month on month seasonally-adjusted basis, F&B services turnover fell 2.1 per cent in August, compared with the 12.9 per cent increase in July.

Total F&B services sales value came in at $628 million in August, with online sales making up an 38.8 per cent of takings.

Within the sector, restaurants' turnover fell 24.5 per cent compared with a year ago. However, sales at fast food outlets rose 8.7 per cent while takings at cafes, food courts and other eateries climbed 3.1 per cent, due to higher demand for food deliveries.

Food caterers' turnover rose 0.1 per cent compared with a year ago, reversing a 45.5 per cent decline in July.