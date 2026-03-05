Singapore retail sales drop 0.4% in January, partly due to CNY timing

The decline in retail sales was partly due to Chinese New Year occurring in February this year as opposed to January last year.

SINGAPORE - Takings at the till dipped 0.4 per cent year on year in January, reversing the 2.5 per cent growth in December.

The decline in retail sales was partly due to Chinese New Year occurring in February in 2026 as opposed to January in the previous year. Despite that, analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected sales to rise 2.8 per cent.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales dropped 2.8 per cent year on year, compared to the 1.8 per cent growth in December 2025.

However, on a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales rose 6.1 per cent in January over the previous month, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics released on March 5.

Performance was mixed across the different retail industries.



Wearing apparel and footwear r etailers recorded a year-on-year decline in sales of 12.9 per cent, mainly due to lower sales of bags and shoes.



Similarly, department store sales fell 12.3 per cent while supermarkets and hypermarkets saw a drop in takings of 9.7 per cent.



In contrast, sales for retailers of recreational goods rose 19.6 per cent, while that of motor vehicles, parts and accessories grew 15.6 per cent.



The estimated total retail sales value f or the month was $4.6 billion. Of this, an estimated 14.4 per cent were from online retail sales, lower than the 14.8 per cent recorded in December 2025.



Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, the total retail sales value was about $3.9 billion, of which 16.8 per cent were from online retail sales.

Online retail sales also made up 56.5 per cent of the total sales of the computer and telecommunications equipment, 37.2 per cent for furniture and household equipment and 11.9 per cent for supermarkets and hypermarkets.



Sales of food and beverage (F&B) services declined 3.4 per cent in January on a year-on-year basis, extending a 0.3 per cent dip in December. Similarly, the lower sales of F&B services were due to the difference in timing of Chinese New Year.

However, month-on-month and on a seasonally adjusted basis, F&B sales rose 1.8 per cent compared with December.



Within the F&B services sector, restaurants registered a year-on-year drop in sales of 9.3 per cent due to the Chinese New Year timing difference. Sales of fast food outlets slipped 1 per cent.

In contrast, turnover of cafes rose 9.3 per cent while sales by food caterers increased 3.1 per cent. Similarly, food courts and other eating places saw a 0.9 per cent rise in takings during this period.



The total F&B sales value in January was an estimated $1.6 billion. Of this, with about 22.1 per cent from online sales, lower than the 25.8 per cent recorded in December.