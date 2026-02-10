Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Key exports are expected to increase by 2 per cent to 4 per cent this year, up from previous forecast of 0 per cent to 2 per cent.

SINGAPORE - The growth forecast for Singapore’s key exports has been raised, on the back of an improved global economic outlook, especially driven by artificial intelligence-related demand.

Non-oil domestic exports, or NODX, are expected to grow 2 per cent to 4 per cent in 2026, an upgrade over the previous forecast of 0 per cent to 2 per cent in November.

Enterprise Singapore said that robust AI-related demand and high gold prices should continue to provide support to NODX growth.

However, downside risks include an escalation in trade tensions or a correction in AI-related investment demand.

The higher 2026 forecast comes after key exports rose by a better-than-expected 4.8 per cent in 2025, up from 0.2 per cent growth in 2024.

Electronic NODX expanded by 12.7 per cent year on year, driven by strong AI-related demand particularly in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“This momentum is expected to carry into 2026 as export orders for the electronics segment remained strong, with firms expecting higher orders in the first quarter of 2026,” EnterpriseSG said.

Meanwhile, non-electronic NODX also grew, by 9.4 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2025, lifting the full year 2025 growth to 2.5 per cent.

In particular, the year-end surge in nonmonetary gold and pharmaceuticals contributed notably to the full year 2025 NODX growth, EnterpriseSG said.

This was driven respectively by high gold prices amid demand for safe-haven assets and a boost in pharmaceuticals output in the fourth quarter.

It added that since its last update in November, the 2026 external economic outlook has improved, notwithstanding continued uncertainty.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its global economic growth forecast to 3.3 per cent in 2026, up from the previous estimate of 3.1 per cent.

The growth outlook was also upgraded for most of Singapore’s key trading partners, including China, the United States, the Euro Area and Asean, EnterpriseSG noted.

The World Trade Organisation also highlighted that the rapid acceleration of AI may lead to higher overall growth in global merchandise trade in 2026 than its projection of 0.5 per cent.

EnterpriseSG added that its 2026 upgraded forecast for Singapore remains consistent with IMF’s projection of softer growth in global trade volumes in 2026.

“Singapore’s merchandise and services trade extended its growth in 2025. For 2026, the global economic situation remains fluid,” it said.

“NODX growth is expected to be supported in part by electronics amid strong AI-related demand, though the overall growth pace could moderate from that in 2025.”

In the electronics segment, integrated circuits or chips expanded by 16.3 per cent in 2025. Personal computers exports grew by 65.1 per cent, while disk and media products saw growth of 13.3 per cent.

In the non-electronics segment, non-monetary gold exports grew by 56 per cent. Pharmaceuticals grew by 10.6 per cent.

Structures of ships and boats expanded by 188.9 per cent.

Key exports to Singapore’s top 10 markets as a whole also increased in 2025, driven by Taiwan, South Korea and the Eurozone.

Total merchandise trade increased by 8.7 per cent to $1.4 trillion in 2025, following the growth of 6.6 per cent in 2024.

Meanwhile, total services trade rose by 3.3 per cent in 2025, lower than the increase of 13 per cent in 2024.