Singapore raises 2022 trade forecasts, says strong chip demand likely to continue this year

SINGAPORE - Singapore has raised its full-year trade forecasts after its export performance in the second quarter of 2022 came in better than expected due to higher oil prices and electronics.

Total merchandise trade is expected to grow by 15 to 16 per cent this year, up from the previous projection of 8 to 10 per cent, while non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) is expected to grow by 5 to 6 per cent, up from the previous forecast of 3 to 5 per cent, Enterprise Singapore said on Thursday (Aug 11).

"Higher oil prices and robust global semiconductor demand are likely to continue in 2022. These should support growth in oil trade in nominal terms and Nodx respectively, and in turn total trade," ESG said.

Global chipmakers and analysts have been warning of a sharp slowdown in chip demand as Covid-19 lockdowns end and household budgets are hammered by inflation.

For the second quarter this year, Nodx increased 9.1 per cent year on year, easing from the 11.4 per cent growth in the first quarter. The expansion was mainly due to the growth in shipments of non-electronics products, which rose by 8.9 per cent in the second quarter.

Exports for electronic products also expanded, by 9.7 per cent in the second quarter - its ninth straight month of growth, following the 12.3 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Nodx to Singapore’s top 10 markets as a whole grew in the second quarter, although exports to Hong Kong, South Korea, China, and to countries in the European Union declined.

The biggest contributors to Nodx growth were Malaysia, Taiwan and Indonesia.

Oil domestic exports also rose in nominal terms, growing 73 per cent in the second quarter year-on-year. However, in actual volume, oil domestic exports fell 8.2 per cent in the second quarter.

Total merchandise trade grew 28.1 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter , extending the 20.8 per cent growth in the first quarter.

Total services trade also grew, expanding 12.9 per cent in the second quarter to reach $168 billion for the quarter, bolstered by growth in both exports and imports. Service exports rose 13.2 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to the increase in transport and other business services.

Despite the better-than-expected performance, uncertainty still remains, ESG said.

It noted that the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global econmic growth this year to 3.2 per cent from 3.6 per cent previously.

Most of Singapore’s key trade partners, such as China and the United States, are expected to grow this year, although at a slower pace compared to last year.

IMF had also noted several risks, including higher-than -expected inflation, as well as further spillover effects from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“These risks may in turn constrain production and GDP growth in some external economies,” said ESG.