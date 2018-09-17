Singapore non-oil exports up 5% in August, thanks again to pharma as slide in electronics slows

SINGAPORE - After a jump in July, Singapore's export growth slowed slightly last month, with continued though smaller weakness in electronic shipments.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) went up by 5 per cent from a year ago, ahead of a Bloomberg analysts' consensus forecast of 3.9 per cent, according to Enterprise Singapore data released on Monday (Sept 17).

This comes on the heels of an 11 per cent surge in July, driven by pharmaceuticals.

Electronic exports dipped 1.5 per cent in August, performing better than the 5.8 per cent decrease in the previous month. This was mainly due to falls in exports of diodes and transistors, parts of personal computers and integrated circuits.

However, the electronics NODX has been shrinking year-on-year since last December, with analysts expressing concern over spillover from the trade spat between the United States and China.

A strong showing in non-electronic shipments, due to pharmaceuticals again, offset this slip.

Non-electronic NODX grew by 7.8 per cent in August, less half the 18.6 per cent rise the month before, with pharmaceuticals expanding 33.4 per cent.

Also supporting its growth was an increase in food preparations and measuring instruments shipments.

Overall, domestic exports to Singapore's top 10 markets grew, driven mainly by exports to the United States, Europe and Indonesia.

Exports to China - Singapore's biggest single market - fell 17.8 per cent year-on-year, mainly due to electronics shipments, worse than the 3.9 per cent drop in July.

Non-oil re-exports (NORX), an indicator of wholesale trade performance, increased 14.1 per cent last month - with growth in both electronics and non-electronics - on the back of its 8.4 per cent in July.

Total trade grew by 13.3 per cent, following 17.4 per cent growth in the preceding month, as both imports and exports rose.

Last month, Government planners raised the full year growth forecast for NODX to between 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent, up from 1 per cent to 3 per cent previously.