Singapore non-oil exports shrink 4.9% in November in 2nd surprise fall

SINGAPORE - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) saw a surprise drop for the second straight month in November, mainly due to declines in shipments of petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and non-monetary gold, followed by electronics.

Nodx fell 4.9 per cent year on year in November after a 3.1 per cent decrease in October, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said on Thursday (Dec 17). Before October, Singapore saw four consecutive months of Nodx growth.

The drop in last month’s exports dashed hopes of a recovery from October’s decline. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had forecast a 0.3 per cent year on year gain in November Nodx.

ESG data showed that electronic exports declined by 3.8 per cent last month, following the 0.5 per cent drop in October, with integrated circuits (ICs), disk media products and parts of PCs contributing the most to the decline.

Exports of ICs fell 7.9 per cent, disk media products dropped by 9.7 per cent and PC parts were down 12.1 per cent. The decline in ICs exports was much steeper in November 2019 when it fell by 37 per cent.

Non-electronic shipments dropped by 5.2 per cent year on year, after a 4 per cent fall in October. Petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and non-monetary gold contributed the most to the decline in non-electronic Nodx.

Petrochemical exports fell 18.5 per cent amid subdued demand. The typically volatile pharmaceuticals dropped 13.4 per cent and non-monetary gold 15.1 per cent.

Though the pace of decline for gold eased from October, when it fell by whopping 61 per cent, demand for the precious metal has eased since its international price peaked in August’s amid optimism over Covid-19 vaccines and signs of recovery in the US.

Nodx to the top markets as a whole declined in November, though exports to the US, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong grew. The largest contributors to the decline in November Nodx were China, the European Union and Indonesia.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx in November rose by 3.8 per cent, after the previous month's 5.4 per cent decline. Both electronic and non-electronic domestic exports grew month-on-month.

Total trade fell by 8.7 per cent year on year in November, following the 9 per cent drop in the preceding month.

Total exports shrank by 8 per cent, following October’s 8.7 decline. Total imports declined by 9.4 per cent after the 9.3 per cent decrease in October.