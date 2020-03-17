Singapore non-oil exports rise 3% in February, defying expectations of bigger drop from coronavirus

SINGAPORE - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) grew by 3 per cent last month (February) year on year, beating economists' expectations of a further and bigger drop amid the coronavirus crisis.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecast a 4.6 per cent decline in Nodx, after shipments shrank 3.3 per cent in January.

In February, exports of electronics grew by 2.5 per cent from a year on, while exports of non-electronics expanded 3.2 per cent in the same period, according to Enterprise Singapore data on Tuesday (March 17).

Parts of integrated circuits, capacitors and disk media products led the export growth in electronics.

Export of integrated circuits grew 130.9 per cent while capacitors increased 128.8 per cent. Exports of disk media products grew 57.4 per cent. Electonic exports had fallen 13 per cent in January.

Specialised machinery, non-electric engines and motors and pharmaceuticals were the most popular non-electronic exports last month (February).

Exports of specialised machinery grew 74.1 per cent while non-electric engines and motors increased 37.3 per cent. Pharmaceuticals grew 23.7 per cent. Non-electronic exports had fallen 0.1 per cent in January.

Nodx to the Singapore's top markets mostly increased, other than for China and Hong Kong.

Exports to the European Union bloc, including Britain, grew 43 per cent and exports to the United States, the world's largest economy, grew 23.5 per cent. Exports to Japan grew the most by 61.7 per cent last month (February).

Nodx to China fell 35.8 per cent and Nodx to Hong Kong fell 29.2 per cent.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx dropped 4.8 per cent in February compared with January. Non-electronic domestic exports declined while shipments of electronics grew, the ESG said. The level of Nodx reached $14 billion last month, compared with the $14.7 billion in January.