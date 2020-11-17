Singapore non-oil exports post surprise 3.1% drop in October

SINGAPORE - Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) unexpectedly declined in October, snapping four straight months of growth, due to fewer shipments of non-monetary gold and electronics such as integrated circuits.

Nodx shrank 3.1 per cent, after expanding a revised 5.8 per cent in September, according to data from Enterprise Singapore (ESG) on Tuesday (Nov 17).

Month on month and seasonally adjusted, Nodx in October fell 5.3 per cent, less than the previous month's drop of 11.4 per cent.

Electronics shipments dipped 0.4 per cent, after rising 21.4 per cent the previous month.

Integrated circuits, other computer peripherals and PC parts fell by 12.8 per cent, 6.9 per cent and 1 per cent respectively, contributing the most to the decline in electronic Nodx.

Shipments of non-electronics also had a poorer performance, shrinking 3.9 per cent in October after a 1.7 per cent expansion the previous month.

Exports of non-monetary gold plunged 61 per cent, while petrochemicals and miscellaneous manufactured articles fell 15.3 per cent and 37.3 per cent respectively, contributing the most to the decline in non-electronic Nodx.

Shipments reached $13.1 billion in October, lower than the previous month's $13.8 billion, on a seasonally adjusted basis.