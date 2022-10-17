S'pore non-oil exports disappoint with 3.1% rise in Sept, electronics shrink again

SINGAPORE - Singapore's key exports turned in a rather dismal performance in September, weighed down by a weakening global growth outlook and rising risks of a recession.

Non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) rose by 3.1 per cent year on year in September, following the 11.4 per cent growth in August, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Monday.

The figure missed the 6.9 per cent median forecast of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The weak Nodx numbers were led by a fall in electronics exports, which shrank by a sharper 10.6 per cent year on year in September, following the 4.5 per cent drop in August.

Electronics exports have declined for two straight months, snapping the run of growth since November 2020, reflecting a tech downturn.

The drop was led by disk media products, which fell 42.7 per cent, with personal computers parts down 22.3 per cent and integrated circuits down 12 per cent.

All three contributed the most to the decline in electronic Nodx.

The growth in non-electronics Nodx also slowed, expanding by 7.6 per cent year on year, after growing 16.9 per cent in the previous month.

Pharmaceuticals, measuring instruments and non-monetary gold contributed the most to the growth in non-electronic Nodx.

Non-monetary gold refers to gold that is not held as reserve assets by the world's central banks.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Nodx fell for the second straight month, down by 4 per cent to $16.5 billion.

This follows the 3.9 per cent decline in the previous month and also missed analysts forecasts for a growth of 0.4 per cent.

Nodx to Singapore's top 10 markets declined as a whole in September, weighed down by exports to North Asian markets.

The China market was the worst hit, with shipments sliding 33.8 per cent in September, after shrinking 18.2 per cent in August. It was followed by Hong Kong, with a 16.7 per cent drop.