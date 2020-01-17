Singapore non-oil exports break 9-month slump with 2.4% rise in December

SINGAPORE - Singapore exports staged a surprise recovery in December, snapping a nine-month decline, thanks to gains in the non-electronics sector.

Overall shipments of non-oil domestic exports (Nodx) climbed 2.4 per from a year earlier last month, following a 5.9 per cent drop in November, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Friday (Jan 17)

The climb beat a forecast of a 1 per cent year-on-year fall in a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

Non-electronics exports expanded 11.5 per cent on the year, building on last month’s increase of 1.2 per cent. The surge was led by gains in non-monetary gold, pharmaceuticals and specialised machinery.

Electronic product exports remained mired in a downturn, plunging 21.3 per cent from a year ago. That was slightly better though than the 23.3 per cent slide in November.

Top decliners in the sector included; integrated circuits, personal computers and their parts.

The increase in shipments in December were mainly to China, Taiwan and the US.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, total trade declined by 1.3 per cent last month, after a 3.2 per cent increase in November. Total exports decreased by 0.1 per cent, after a 3 per cent rise in November .