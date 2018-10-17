Singapore non-oil exports pick up with 8.3% rise in September, but electronic shipments drop again

SINGAPORE - Export growth in Singapore clocked a strong showing last month, led by non-electronic shipments and with support mainly coming from the volatile pharmaceuticals sector again.

The Republic's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose 8.3 per cent from a year ago in September, up from 5 per cent in August, with expansion in non-electronic exports outweighing a dip in electronics.

This figure, however, remained below analysts' expectations of 11.1 per cent growth, according to a Bloomberg forecast poll.

Non-electronic exports grew by 11.9 per cent in September, up from a 7.8 per cent increase the month before, with pharmaceuticals, non-monetary gold and food preparations contributing the most to this.

Electronic NODX continued to decline, dropping by 0.9 per cent last month, following a 1.5 per cent dip in August. Contributing the most to this slip were shipments of printed circuit boards, diodes and transistors, as well as parts of integrated circuits.

Its year-on-year growth has also been in negative territory since last December, with analysts expressing concern over fallout from heightening trade tensions between the United States and China.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, NODX declined 4.3 per cent in September, after a 0.4 per cent growth in August - due to a drop in both electronic and non-electronic exports.

However, NODX to the top 10 markets rose overall in September, with exports to the United States, Europe and Thailand in the lead.

Shipments to other areas such as China, South Korea, Malaysia and Hong Kong, however, fell.

While exports to China dropped 17.8 per cent from the year before, with declines in both electronics and non-electronics,shipments to the US jumped 41.5 per cent overall.

Total trade increased by 13.5 per cent in September, up from 13.3 per cent growth from the year before in August.

Non-oil re-exports rose by 13.3 per cent in September, slightly lower than the 14.1 per cent increase in August, also mainly due to growth in the non-electronic sector.

Meanwhile, oil domestic exports rose by 14.7 per cent in September, following a 35.9 per cent expansion in the preceding month, with higher sales to Malaysia, Hong Kong and Australia.