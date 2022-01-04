Singapore manufacturing activity expands at faster pace in December

SINGAPORE - Manufacturing activity grew for the 18th straight month in December, amid optimism in the industry that growth will continue into this year, data out on Tuesday (Jan 4) showed.

This was despite concerns over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and disruptions to supply chains, experts said.

The December reading of the Singapore Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 50.7, up 0.1 point from the month before, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM).

A reading above 50 indicates growth, while one below 50 shows contraction.

The electronics sector PMI also showed an increase of 0.2 point from November, in what was a faster rate of expansion at 51.

December was the 17th consecutive month of growth for the sector, with the latest increase attributed to faster expansion rates in the key indexes of new orders, new exports, factory output, inventory and employment.

But the electronics finished goods index posted a contraction for the first time, after seven months of continuous expansion.

Ms Sophia Poh, SIPMM vice-president for industry engagement and development, said: "The latest PMI readings bode well for the manufacturing sector despite the heightened concern about the Omicron Covid-19 variant, and the effect of disrupted supply chains."

The latest PMI reading was attributed to slightly faster expansion rates in the key indexes of new orders, new exports, factory output, inventory and employment.

Meanwhile, the indexes of finished goods, input prices, supplier deliveries, and order backlog recorded slower expansion rates.