Singapore manufacturers, services firms less optimistic about next 6 months: Surveys

SINGAPORE - Business optimism has receded among firms in the manufacturing and service sectors amid new Covid-19 variants and supply chain pressures.

A net weighted balance of 8 per cent of manufacturing firms anticipate a favourable business situation in the first six months of this year than in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a survey from the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Monday (Jan 31).

This is a drop from the 16 per cent seen in the previous poll in October.

Similarly, a net weighted balance of 14 per cent of firms in the service sector expect more favourable business conditions for the first half of this year, a drop from the 19 per cent in the previous survey with its six-month outlook coinciding with the year-end festive period, said the Department of Statistics (SingStat).

The net weighted balance is used to gauge business sentiment. It measures the difference between the weighted shares of positive and negative responses.

Among manufacturers, a weighted 15 per cent anticipate better business conditions while a weighted 7 per cent foresee a weaker business outlook.

The transport engineering cluster was the most hopeful, with a net weighted 54 per cent of firms expecting an improved operating environment in the next six months till June this year.

Within the cluster, the aerospace segment continues to expect higher demand for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul work with more countries easing international travel restrictions, EDB said.

Meanwhile, the land and marine and offshore engineering segments are also optimistic about business outlook as firms foresee continuous recovery in the global automotive and oil and gas markets despite supply chain challenges.

Firms in the biomedical manufacturing cluster also retain a positive sentiment, with net weighted balance of 16 per cent of firms being hopeful for the first half of 2022.

This is mainly driven by the medical technology segment, where firms project continually strong export demand for medical devices that are both related and unrelated to the pandemic.

In the precision engineering cluster, a net weighted balance of 11 per cent of firms predict favourable business conditions to improve in the next six months.

This is led by the semiconductor equipment industry, in the machinery and systems segment, as strong global chip demand continues to drive capital investments among the global semiconductor manufacturers.

But many firms in the cluster, particularly those in the precision modules and components segment, have expressed concerns over longer shipment lead time and rising costs due to supply chain bottlenecks, EDB said.

The key electronics cluster is the least upbeat, with a net weighted balance of 4 per cent of firms projecting a less favourable business situation.

The semiconductors segment foresees demand to remain strong, though seasonally lower than that in the preceding quarter.

But firms in the other electronics modules and components segment are concerned about softer export orders from China.

In the service sector, 23 per cent of firms are upbeat about business conditions while 9 per cent of firms foresee deteriorating business conditions.

The wholesale trade industry remains hopeful, with wholesalers of petroleum and petroleum products and machinery and equipment expecting higher demand for their products.

The information and communications industry also expects more favourable business conditions in the coming months, particularly firms engaged in computer programming and consultancy services, as they expect an increase in demand from clients to digitalise business operations, SingStat said.

Similarly, the finance and insurance industry foresees the business situation to improve, in anticipation of an improvement in the global economic conditions.

"Banks and firms engaged in payment processing services are among those that are optimistic in their business outlook," SingStat added.

The transportation and storage industry also expects better business conditions, with air transport firms optimistic for the coming months.

However, firms in the real estate industry expect less favourable business conditions, especially those engaged in the rental of retail premises who expect downward pressure on rental rates due to weaker demand for such spaces, SingStat said.