Singapore key exports rise 11.6% in November, more than expected, as shipments to US surge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

For the first 11 months of 2025, Nodx rose 4.8 per cent, Enterprise Singapore said.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s key exports rose more than expected in November, led primarily by a volatile pharmaceuticals sector and supported by growth in electronic products.

Non-oil domestic exports, or Nodx, grew 11.6 per cent, moderating from a revised 21.7 per cent expansion in October.

Still, this exceeded the expectations of analysts polled by Bloomberg, who projected a rise of 6.8 per cent.

For the first 11 months of 2025, Nodx rose 4.8 per cent, Enterprise Singapore said on Dec 17.

The trade agency on Nov 21 narrowed its 2025 full-year growth forecast for Nodx to around 2.5 per cent, from its previous forecast range of 1 to 3 per cent.

It said then that the growth in Singapore’s key exports is expected to moderate in 2026 to 0 to 2 per cent as the tariff impact materialises and front-loading eases.

For November, electronic exports rose 13.1 per cent year on year, following a 33.1 per cent expansion in the previous month.

Shipments of integrated circuits, or chips, climbed 22.9 per cent. The export of personal computers increased by 48 per cent. Bare printed circuit boards’ exports rose 26.8 per cent.

These segments contributed the most to the increase in electronic exports.

Non-electronic exports grew 11.1 per cent in November, after an 18.1 per cent expansion in the previous month.

Pharmaceuticals exports soared 369.8 per cent, followed by pumps with 361.2 per cent. Shipments of non-electric engines and motors were up 123.2 per cent.

Despite uncertainty and tariffs, exports to the United States surged 106 per cent in November, after a 12.5 per cent contraction in the preceding month.

This was mainly due to an uptick in exports in pharmaceuticals, structures of ships and boats, and personal computers.

Singapore’s exports to the Eurozone expanded, by 66.3 per cent in November, after a 6.7 per cent increase in the preceding month.

This was supported by a rise in exports in pharmaceuticals, non-electric engines and motors and measuring instruments.

Exports to Taiwan rose, by 15.7 per cent in November, but this was down from a 61.5 per cent expansion in the preceding month. This was due to exports in chips, non-monetary gold and disk media products.

Exports to Indonesia, Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand fell.