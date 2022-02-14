Singapore, Hong Kong left behind as global travel rebounds

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - A global travel divide is deepening as some countries ditch Covid-19 restrictions including quarantines, isolation and even mandatory testing for good, while others cling to years-old curbs.

Lingering barriers to travel in Asia in particular are isolating the region and its tourism-reliant economies, just as the recovery in Europe and the United States accelerates. In the UK, authorities are dumping unpopular pre-flight tests and now only require proof of vaccination as they strive to normalise international air traffic.

The marquee transit hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore are being shunned as travelers seek to avoid weeks in hotel isolation on arrival or a raft of testing swabs. Airlines, which before the pandemic operated about 30,000 flights a month to the two Asian gateways, have slashed that number to just 4,514 in February, according to aviation data company Cirium.

There's little prospect of immediate change. Hong Kong - which quarantines overseas arrivals for as long as 14 days, and effectively bars flights from an array of countries deemed to be high risk - is sticking to a goal of eliminating the virus even as cases in the community surge. Last week, authorities there tightened restrictions even further, extending gathering limits to private premises for the first time.

And while Singapore has struck more than two dozen agreements with other countries to set up vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs), it still requires overseas visitors to undergo almost a week of daily coronavirus tests during their stay. Anyone attending the scaled-back Singapore Airshow this week must also test negative each day as a condition of entry.

These impediments to flying extend the financial pressure on airlines primarily plying routes in Asia, from Cathay Pacific Airways and Singapore Airlines to budget carriers Cebu Air in the Philippines and Malaysia's AirAsia.

While China holds the key to a broad recovery -- its vast market could trigger a global travel resurgence all on its own - the country is expected to keep its borders sealed for most of this year at least.

The uneven air-travel rebound is likely to continue for the rest of 2022 as countries in Europe and North and South America continue to reopen and Asian restrictions put off travelers, according to Rob Morris, Cirium's global consultancy chief.

"The two-speed recovery is very evident," he said. "A significant level of intra-Asia traffic touches China and with borders there likely to remain closed to international arrivals through late 2022, the recovery in Asia will inevitably be slower than other regions."

Choking the Flow

Within Europe, flying will surpass 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels next month, according to Cirium data from airline schedules. Inside the US, the figure will be 86 per cent.

Asia's Covid curbs are choking the flow of visitors to the countries that need them most. Australia's Jetstar recently delayed a resumption of flights to Bali from Melbourne and Sydney, citing the island's five-day quarantine requirement for vaccinated arrivals. "We look forward to flying into Bali when quarantine restrictions ease further," said Jetstar, which is owned by Qantas Airways.

Thailand this month resumed quarantine-free tourism for vaccinated travelers. But the program's requirements for multiple tests, registration, and a certain baseline of insurance cover have drawn criticism. Thailand expects less than 10 million foreign visitors this year, down from 40 million before the virus.