Singapore factory output surprises with 4% rise in October as electronics returns to growth

SINGAPORE - Singapore's manufacturing output defied predictions in October, thanks to the slumping electronics sector eking out growth and another big jump in pharmaceutical production.

Factory output increased 4 per cent in October year on year, according to figures released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday (Nov 26).

Even without biomedical manufacturing, output grew 0.2 per cent.

September's slight 0.1 per cent growth was also revised upwards to 0.7 per cent.

October's performance was far better than economists expected, with a Bloomberg poll tipping a fall in output of 1.4 per cent year on year.

Growth came on the back of an expansion in biomedical manufacturing, which saw output increase by 24 per cent. The pharmaceutical segment surged 29.6 per cent with higher production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, while the medical technology segment rose 13.1 per cent on the back of higher export demand for medical devices, EDB noted.

Electronics manufacturers also saw growth for the first time after seven straight months, with output increasing 0.4 per cent year on year. The infocomms and consumer electronics grew the most at 23.8 per cent, followed by data storage (4.2 per cent) and computer peripherals segments (3.6 per cent).

Semiconductor output declined 0.9 per cent, but this was much better than the double-digit percentage drops in previous months.

For the first ten months of this year though, the electronics cluster's output declined 6.5 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

General manufacturing also saw output increase by 7.3 per cent year on year. The food, beverages and tobacco segment grew 14.2 per cent on account of higher output of milk powder and beverage products. The miscellaneous industries segment rose 3.8 per cent with higher production of wearing apparel and construction related products. But printing output fell 11.8 per cent.

The precision engineering cluster grew 3.4 per cent, with the precision modules and components segment expanding 9.9 per cent with higher production of metal precision components and optical products. But the machinery and systems segment fell 1.7 per cent, largely owing to lower production of refrigeration systems.

Overall, the precision engineering cluster fell 4.5 per cent in the first ten months of this year, compared with the same period last year.

But some clusters recorded declines, with the transport engineering cluster seeing output fall by 2.4 per cent. The aerospace segment grew 21 per cent with more repair and maintenance jobs from commercial airlines, but the land and marine and offshore engineering segments declined.

Chemicals output also dropped 9.6 per cent. The petroleum segment grew 3 per cent but this was offset by lower production in the rest of the chemicals segments. In particular, the specialities and petrochemicals segments contracted by more than 12 per cent, as output in both segments was weighed down by maintenance shutdowns.