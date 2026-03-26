Singapore factory output surprises with 0.1% drop in February, though electronics maintains growth

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AI-related demand drove semiconductor production up 14.6 per cent, while total electronics output rose 13.7 per cent.

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s manufacturing production snapped five months of expansion to dip 0.1 per cent year on year in February, after analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecast 14.1 per cent growth.

The Economic Development Board (EDB), which released the data on March 25, said the decline was “largely due” to factory shutdowns during the Chinese New Year period, which fell in February in 2026 compared with January in 2025.

EDB also revised down January 2026’s output growth to 12.9 per cent from 16.6 per cent.

In February, the key electronics industry was the only one that saw year-on-year growth in output, recording a 13.7 per cent increase.

Artificial intelligence-related demand drove semiconductor production up 14.6 per cent, while output for infocomms and consumer electronics surged 21.9 per cent. The other electronic modules and components segment also expanded by 40.4 per cent. However, output in the computer peripherals and data storage segment fell 16.3 per cent.

Biomedical manufacturing took the greatest hit in February, tumbling 27.3 per cent year on year. Excluding this volatile cluster, however, factory output expanded 3.9 per cent, though this is sharply lower than January’s downwardly-revised 19.9 per cent increase.

Within the biomedical industry, pharmaceutical output fell 18 per cent due to production of a different mix of active ingredients, while softer demand for medical devices led to a 30.4 per cent drop in medical technology output.

The precision engineering industry saw a 3.5 per cent drop in production due to factory shutdowns during the festive period. Output from the machinery and systems segment fell 3.4 per cent, while output from the precision modules and components segment also declined 3.8 per cent.

The chemicals industry recorded a 4.6 per cent drop in output due to weaker demand and plant shutdowns. Petroleum and petrochemicals output fell 3.9 per cent and 7.4 per cent respectively, while the specialties segment also contracted 10.2 per cent.

The transport engineering segment recorded the lowest decline in output at 0.2 per cent, helped by increased activity in shipyards which led to a 7.1 per cent growth in the marine and offshore engineering segment. Festive shutdowns led to contractions of 1.7 per cent in the aerospace segment and 15.9 per cent in the land segment.

Factory output in the general manufacturing industry fell 5.7 per cent, with lower output of dairy and cocoa products leading to a 4.6 per cent decline in the food, beverages and tobacco segment.

The printing segment contracted 1.3 per cent, while lower production of structural metal products and furniture led to an 8.7 per cent drop in output from the miscellaneous segment.