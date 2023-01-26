Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in December, less than expected as electronics reverses fall

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s manufacturing output shrank for a third consecutive month in December, dragged down by volatile biomedical production, although the decline was less steep than expected.

Output in December dropped 3.1 per cent year on year, according to data released by the Economic Development Board on Thursday. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output edged up 0.3 per cent.

Overall production performed better than the 6.9 per cent contraction forecast by analysts in a Bloomberg poll. It was also a slight improvement on the 3.8 per cent fall in November.

Production shrank for the first time in a year in October on a slump in pharmaceuticals production and continued weakness in the linchpin electronics sector.

However, electronics grew 4.6 per cent in December, reversing falls of 12.4 per cent in November and 0.7 per cent in October.

Electronics accounts for 40 per cent of Singapore’s export-driven manufacturing sector and thus is key to economic growth.

Output for the infocomms and consumer electronics segment expanded by 16.9 per cent, while computer peripherals and data storage grew 0.9 per cent.

But semiconductor production continued to shrink, dipping 0.3 per cent, while other electronic modules and components segments tumbled 13.5 per cent on the back of softening demand.

Overall, the electronics cluster’s output grew 2.6 per cent in 2022.

Transport engineering output also grew, by 9.3 per cent in December, extending the 18.6 per cent growth in November and 6.8 per cent increase in October.

The aerospace segment expanded 27.2 per cent with more maintenance, repair and overhaul jobs from commercial airlines on the back of increased global air traffic.

But marine and offshore engineering dipped 0.5 per cent while the land segment shrank 18.6 per cent. The transport engineering cluster grew 18.8 per cent for the whole of 2022.

Other sectors saw poorer performance in December.

Biomedical manufacturing output declined 20.3 per cent, reversing a 9 per cent growth in November.