Singapore factory output shrinks 2.5% in December

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s manufacturing production suffered an unexpected drop last month, weighed down by double digit losses in the biomedical industry.

Total factory output declined by 2.5 per cent year on year in December, a reversal from November’s revised zero growth, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Jan 26. The initial estimate for November issued last month was for a 1 per cent rise in output.

Excluding the volatile biomedical industry, factory output grew by 0.5 per cent in December.

The key electronics industry, which accounts for 45 per cent of local manufacturing production, was the best performer with 6.3 per cent year-on-year growth, though this was down from 7.3 per cent the previous month.

Within electronics, the semiconductors segment expanded 17.7 per cent, supported by improved demand in selected end markets such as smartphones. However, other electronics modules and components shrunk by 7.8 per cent, computer peripherals and data storage decreased by 17 per cent, and infocomms and consumer electronics segments contracted by 18.1 per cent.

For December, the biomedical industry was the worst performer, with production plunging 23.9 per cent year on year.

Within the cluster, the medical technology segment increased 8.6 per cent with higher export demand for medical devices. But output of the pharmaceuticals segment tumbled 45 per cent with lower production of biological products and a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Output in the transport engineering cluster edged up 0.2 per cent in December, over the same month in 2022.

The aerospace segment led the charge with an expansion of 4.9 per cent due to higher demand for aircraft parts and more maintenance, repair and overhaul jobs from commercial airlines on the back of strong air travel demand globally. However, the marine and offshore engineering segment declined 1.7 per cent and 10.8 per cent respectively.

In the precision engineering industry, output fell 7.4 per cent year on year, with the machine and systems segment shrinking 1.8 per cent largely due to lower output of measuring devices and mechanical engineering works.

The precision modules and components segment contracted 24.7 per cent, due to lower output in plastic and metal precision components, optical instruments as well as dies, moulds, tools, jigs and fixtures.

General manufacturing output fell 15.9 per cent over December 2022, weighed down by lower production of batteries and and structural metal products.

The chemicals cluster was also in the red, with output falling 2.8 per cent year on year.

The specialties and petroleum segments grew 29.1 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively, with the former recording higher production of mineral oil additives. The other chemicals segment declined 5.4 per cent on account of lower output in fragrances while the petrochemicals segment fell 5.5 per cent due to weak market demand.