Singapore factory output rises 14.6% in November amid broad-based growth

SINGAPORE - Singapore's factory output expanded for a second straight month in November with sustained growth in all production segments.

Manufacturing output rose 14.6 per cent last month from a year ago, after a revised 17 per cent growth in October, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday (Dec 24).

Excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing cluster, output grew 12.4 per cent in November.

Singapore's key electronics sector saw production expand by 10.2 per cent year on year in November, picking up pace from the 6.7 per cent growth in October. All segments recorded a higher level of output on the back of strong export demand.

Electronics production grew 16.5 per cent in the first 11 months of 2021, compared with the same period last year.

The transport engineering cluster's output expanded 31.2 per cent. The aerospace segment grew 47.1 per cent with higher demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul activities compared with a year ago, when there was widespread grounding of aircraft due to Covid-19 international travel restrictions.

The marine and offshore engineering segment rose 34 per cent amid a higher level of work done in shipbuilding and repairing activities, compared with last year's low base.

Cumulatively, the transport engineering cluster grew 10.7 per cent year on year from January to November.

Meanwhile, the volatile biomedical cluster saw output rise 20.1 per cent, slowing from a 56.8 per cent expansion the previous month.

The pharmaceutical segment expanded 31.2 per cent with higher production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

But the medical technology segment fell 13.1 per cent on the back of lower export demand for medical devices.

Biomedical manufacturing output eked out growth of 6.4 per cent on a year-to-date basis, over the same period a year ago.

Precision engineering output also expanded by 13.7 per cent in November.

The machinery and systems segment grew 24.9 per cent on the back of higher production of semiconductor and industrial process equipment, and measuring devices.

The precision modules and components segment, however, dropped 8.7 per cent amid lower output of optical products.