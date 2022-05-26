Singapore factory output growth picks up in April on strong chip, aerospace demand

SINGAPORE - Singapore's manufacturing output expanded in April for the seventh straight month, thanks to the strong demand for semiconductors and growth in the aerospace segment as travel restrictions lift globally.

Factory output rose 6.2 per cent in April on a year-on-year basis, data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed on Thursday (May 26), faster than the revised 5.1 per cent growth recorded in March.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 7.7 per cent last month.

Singapore's manufacturing performance was lifted by the key electronics cluster, where output grew 10.4 per cent in April year on year. It saw expansion across all segments except the other electronic modules and components segment.

In particular, the semiconductors segment expanded 12.9 per cent on the back of strong demand from 5G markets and data centres amidst the global chip shortage, EDB noted.

Overall, the electronics cluster grew 13.5 per cent in the first four months of 2022 compared with the same period last year.

The transport engineering cluster was April's best performer with output jumping 17.2 per cent.

The aerospace segment, which had been hit by the pandemic over the last two years, surged 24.2 per cent with the higher production of aircraft parts and more maintenance, repair and overhaul jobs from commercial airlines with the lifting of air travel restrictions globally.

The marine and offshore engineering segment increased 27.5 per cent, supported by a higher level of work done in offshore projects, EDB said.

Cumulatively, the transport engineering cluster increased 15.3 per cent for the period from January to April 2022 compared with the same period a year ago.

Output also rose in general manufacturing, by 10.3 per cent, with all segments recording an increase in output.

The food, beverage and tobacco segment expanded 12.4 per cent with higher output of beverage products, milk products and animal feed.

The miscellaneous industries grew by 8.3 per cent, recording higher production of construction-related products and wearing apparel, while the printing segments grew by 4.2 per cent.