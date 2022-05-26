Singapore factory output growth picks up in April on strong chip, aerospace demand

SINGAPORE - Singapore's manufacturing output expanded in April for the seventh straight month, thanks to the strong demand for semiconductors and growth in the aerospace segment as travel restrictions lift globally.
Factory output rose 6.2 per cent in April on a year-on-year basis, data from the Economic Development Board (EDB) showed on Thursday (May 26), faster than the revised 5.1 per cent growth recorded in March.
Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 7.7 per cent last month.
Singapore's manufacturing performance was lifted by the key electronics cluster, where output grew 10.4 per cent in April year on year. It saw expansion across all segments except the other electronic modules and components segment.
In particular, the semiconductors segment expanded 12.9 per cent on the back of strong demand from 5G markets and data centres amidst the global chip shortage, EDB noted.
Overall, the electronics cluster grew 13.5 per cent in the first four months of 2022 compared with the same period last year.
The transport engineering cluster was April's best performer with output jumping 17.2 per cent.
The aerospace segment, which had been hit by the pandemic over the last two years, surged 24.2 per cent with the higher production of aircraft parts and more maintenance, repair and overhaul jobs from commercial airlines with the lifting of air travel restrictions globally.
The marine and offshore engineering segment increased 27.5 per cent, supported by a higher level of work done in offshore projects, EDB said.
Cumulatively, the transport engineering cluster increased 15.3 per cent for the period from January to April 2022 compared with the same period a year ago.
Output also rose in general manufacturing, by 10.3 per cent, with all segments recording an increase in output.
The food, beverage and tobacco segment expanded 12.4 per cent with higher output of beverage products, milk products and animal feed.
The miscellaneous industries grew by 8.3 per cent, recording higher production of construction-related products and wearing apparel, while the printing segments grew by 4.2 per cent.
In the first four months of this year, output of the general manufacturing industries cluster expanded 12.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2021.
Meanwhile, the precision engineering cluster also saw output expansion, by 3.5 per cent. The precision modules and components segment increased 5.4 per cent with higher production of optical products as well as plastic and metal precision components, EDB said.
The machinery and systems segment grew 2.9 per cent, on account of higher output of semiconductor foundry equipment and mechanical engineering work.
On a year-to-date basis, output of the precision engineering cluster grew 3.6 per cent compared with the same period a year ago
On the other hand, the output of the biomedical manufacturing cluster fell by 1.1 per cent in April. The medical technology segment grew 12.6 per cent with higher demand for medical devices from the US and European Union. But the pharmaceuticals segment contracted 11.3 per cent on account of a different mix of active pharmaceutical ingredients being produced.
On a year-to-date basis, output of the biomedical manufacturing cluster declined 2.9 per cent compared with the same period a year ago.
Output also fell in the chemicals cluster, by 3.4 per cent. The other chemicals, petroleum and specialties segments grew due to the higher production of fragrances, refined petroleum products such as jet fuel and mineral oil additives in the respective segments.
But the petrochemicals segment contracted 12.5 per cent on account of maintenance shutdowns in some plants and weak demand from the region, EDB said.
Overall, the chemicals cluster decreased 1.7 per cent year on year in the period from January to April 2022.