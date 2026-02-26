Singapore factory output up 16.6% in January, more than expected, as electronics surge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s manufacturing production began 2026 with a bang, notching its fifth straight month of growth in January, led by the key electronics sector.

Total factory output rose by 16.6 per cent from the previous year, picking up from the growth of 10.9 per cent recorded in December 2025, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Feb 26.

The growth topped the 12.1 per cent increase expected by analysts in a Bloomberg poll.

Excluding the volatile biomedical manufacturing sector, manufacturing output rose 24.1 per cent.

The electronics sector, which accounts for more than a third of the Republic’s manufacturing output, saw production surge 44 per cent year on year.

This was led by other electronic modules and components, which saw growth of 53.3 per cent over the period. Semiconductors grew by 52 per cent, with the segment supported by strong artificial intelligence (AI)-related demand, according to EDB.

Infocomms and consumer electronics expanded 5.2 per cent, while computer peripherals and data storage contracted 6.3 per cent.

Maybank economist Brian Lee said that electronics will likely remain a key driver of manufacturing strength over the coming months, on a sustained AI investment boom.

He added that Singapore’s critical semiconductor exports remain exempt from US tariffs.

Mr Lee also noted that many of its trading partners are enjoying lower tariff rates of 10 per cent for the time being, after the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs were unconstitutional.

He said: “Asian exporters could seize the opportunity to step up frontloading (of exports) to the US to capitalise on the temporarily lower tariff rates.

“Further frontloading will benefit Singapore’s manufacturing sector and exports.”

Biomedical manufacturing output fell 33.1 per cent, largely attributed to the contraction of 44.1 per cent in the pharmaceuticals segment, that produced less biological products and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Medical technology output fell 28.1 per cent, due to the softer demand for medical devices.

Meanwhile, transport engineering output grew 25.2 per cent. This was led by the aerospace sector, which saw a higher production of aircraft parts and sustained maintenance, repair and overhaul activities.

Precision engineering production rose 13.2 per cent, with growth in precision modules and, as well as machinery and systems including semiconductor equipment.

The general manufacturing segment declined 2.6 per cent, as gains in miscellaneous industries and printing were offset by declines in food, beverages and tobacco production.