Singapore reviewing 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites: MAS

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Singapore policymakers are reviewing a 1.5-2.5 per cent economic growth forecast for this year as the United States-China trade war hit investments, trade and manufacturing in the city, central bank chief Ravi Menon said on Thursday (June 27).

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) expects year-on-year economic growth to be weaker in the second quarter than a decade-low 1.2 per cent achieved in the first quarter due to a global slowdown partly caused by trade tensions, Mr Menon said.

"The Singapore economy is in for a rougher ride but is well placed," Mr Menon said in a speech that accompanied the release of the central bank's annual report.

"We need to be alert but there is no need to be alarmed."