Singapore economy slows further to 1.3% growth in Q1, slightly below expectations

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy expanded 1.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, slipping further into its weakest quarter of growth in three years against the backdrop of global trade tensions.

The flash estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday (April 12) came in slightly under expectations of 1.4 per cent growth by analysts as polled by Bloomberg.

While year-on-year growth was sluggish, preliminary numbers for the first three months of this year suggest an improvement from last quarter, being up 2 per cent quarter on quarter. This was faster than the 1.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter, on a seasonally-adjusted annualised basis.

Economic growth in the first quarter was lifted by the services producing industries, where the pace of expansion picked up to 2.1 per cent compared to the same period last year, up from 1.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Growth was primarily supported by the information and communications, as well as business services sectors, said the MTI.

The construction sector grew by 1.4 per cent year-on-year as well, in a turnaround from the 1 per cent decline previously. It was the first quarter of positive growth after 10 consecutive quarters of decline.

"The recovery of the sector was supported by an improvement in private sector construction activities," MTI added.

The manufacturing sector, however, contracted by 1.9 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter, a reversal from the 5.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

This was weighed down by output declines in the precision engineering and electronics clusters, which more than offset output expansions in the biomedical manufacturing and transport engineering clusters.

For the whole of last year, Singapore's economy grew by 3.2 per cent and for 2019, MTI expects Gross Domestic Product growth to be slightly below the mid-point of its forecast range of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

The ministry will release further information in its Economic Survey of Singapore in May.