Singapore economy grew 2.2% in Q3, less than expected; full-year growth forecast at 3% to 3.5%

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy grew by 2.2 per cent year on year in the third quarter, slowing from the 4.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter and performing below the Government's initial estimate and market expectations.

The economy is expected to grow by 3.0 per cent to 3.5 per cent in 2018, at the upper end of an earlier forecast range of 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent - before slowing to between 1.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent in 2019, partly due to the impact of the ongoing United States-China trade conflict, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday (Nov 22).

The Q3 final figure falls short of the 2.4 per cent growth consensus forecast of analysts polled by Bloomberg, and the 2.6 per cent advance estimate published by the ministry earlier.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew by 3 per cent, faster than the 1 per cent growth in the second quarter.

The growth in the third quarter was primarily supported by the finance and insurance, manufacturing and business services industries.