Singapore courts young travellers with new campaign

SINGAPORE – Travellers aged 25 to 39 are the focus of a newly launched Singapore Tourism Board (STB) campaign.

The “We don’t wait for fun” campaign will be rolled out across nine markets – China, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Beyond well-trodden attractions, it will also spotlight hidden gems like New Bahru and Joo Chiat.

STB chief executive Melissa Ow said the focus on this age group aligns closely with Singapore’s largest visitor demographic: travellers aged 25 to 34 and 35 to 44.

Together, they accounted for more than 40 per cent of international arrivals here in 2025, or about seven million out of 16.9 million visitors.

“We’re focused on deepening our appeal within this market and converting more of these travellers to choosing Singapore as their preferred destination,” she told The Straits Times.

Overseas audiences can see creative assets across multiple platforms as well as content from key opinion leaders and content creators.

The campaign will feature branded entertainment partnerships, building on past collaborations with global pop star Lady Gaga and Chinese singer-dancer Xin Liu. STB is also working with major platforms such as Skyscanner, Grab and Spotify to reach those early-career travellers where they are most active and engaged.

Mr Benjamin Cassim, senior lecturer for lifestyle and consumer experience at Temasek Polytechnic’s School of Business, said these travellers will likely retain the financial and physical capacity to travel over the next 20 to 30 years.

“This makes it timely and strategic to capture their attention now, and to build positive brand equity and loyalty by curating meaningful, experience-led engagements over the course of the current decade,” he said.

Associate Professor Lau Kong Cheen, who heads the marketing programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said the age segment is driven by novelty of experience.

“This makes cultural, gastronomical and historical experiences attractive to them,” he said.

“This is why districts like Joo Chiat, with their local and unique charms, fit well into the factors that excite this segment.”

Growing tourism in 2026 and beyond

STB’s push comes amid a robust tourism performance.

On Feb 3, it said tourism spending hit a record $23.9 billion in the first three quarters of 2025, and the sector is on track to surpass STB’s full-year forecast of $29 billion to $30.5 billion.

International visitor arrivals rose to 16.9 million in 2025, with China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India as the top source markets.

STB expects international visitor arrivals in 2026 to reach between 17 million and 18 million, and tourism spending of between $31 billion and $32.5 billion.

Several developments are expected to help Singapore maintain mindshare. These include Disney Cruise Line’s first Asian home port, phase two of Rainforest Wild at Mandai Wildlife Reserve and K-pop group BTS’ world tour .

STB is also co-curating experiences across international brands and local attractions.

For example, the Asian Civilisations Museum and Chinese tea chain Chagee have opened Garden of Senses: A Tea Reverie, an immersive showcase of tea incorporating history and culture.

China and top markets

For top market China, STB will collaborate with partners, including Sentosa Development Corporation, Changi Airport and Mandai Wildlife Reserve, to run joint campaigns with online travel agents like Fliggy and Tuniu to drive travel bookings.

STB has partnered China-based airlines to expand its reach into China’s tier-two cities. There were new flight connections to places like Lhasa, Quanzhou and Zhangjiajie.

For the other top markets, STB will work with both traditional and online travel agents to position Singapore as a global destination offering compelling experiences in a fuss-free environment.

It will continue to collaborate with celebrities to showcase the country across films, music, art and merchandise.

“When fans’ favourite artistes share authentic experiences of Singapore, it creates meaningful connections through compelling content that inspires travel to Singapore,” Ms Ow said.

Beyond youth

STB is also engaging other growth segments. Families with children are drawn to educational experiences that create lasting memories, Ms Ow said, pointing to new offerings such as Curiosity Cove, Exploria and Rainforest Wild at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the new Science Centre and the Singapore Oceanarium .

Active silvers, such as retirees and seniors who prioritise safety and convenience, are another target group.

Cruises , in particular, offer senior travellers the chance to explore multiple destinations with ease. STB will work with cruise lines to promote diverse itineraries.

To attract Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) travellers and position Singapore as the world’s best Mice city, there will be a robust line-up of inaugural shows.

STB is also enhancing the capabilities of local trade associations to help grow Mice tourism, including supporting these associations to build capabilities in bidding for and hosting business events.

Said Ms Ow: “We also continue to build future Mice venue capacity, while driving productivity gains through technology adoption and skills upgrading.”