Singapore core inflation slips deeper into negative in March, overall inflation falls to zero

SINGAPORE - Core inflation remained in negative territory for the second straight month in March on the back of a fall in private transport costs and a steeper decline in the cost of services, as businesses grappled with the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

Core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private road transport costs, slipped to -0.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis last month, lower than the minus 0.1 per cent posted in February, according to figures released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday (April 23). The measure turned negative for the first time in a decade in February.

Overall inflation came in at 0 per cent year-on-year in March, compared with 0.3 per cent in the preceding month.

Lower costs for taxi and private hire vehicles and telecommunication services, as well as larger declines in healthcare and holiday expenses drove the larger fall in services prices, said MAS and MTI.

Services inflation dropped to -0.7 per cent in March, down further from -0.4 per cent in February.

Private transport costs fell sharply to -0.3 per cent in March on a year-on-year basis, compared with 2.4 per cent in February, due to a fall in petrol prices and parking fees, as well as a smaller increase in the price of cars.

Food inflation came in at 1.5 per cent last month, compared with 1.6 per cent in February, as the prices of restaurant food and non-cooked food recorded smaller increases.

The cost of retail and other goods fell at a slower rate of -0.9 per cent last month, compared with -1 per cent in February, on account of smaller price declines for recreational goods and medical products.

The decline in electricity and gas costs eased slightly to -6.2 per cent in March, compared with -7.4 per cent in February, as the Open Electricity Market had a smaller dampening effect on electricity prices due to a slowdown in new take-up rates.

Related Story MAS purchases US$29.9 billion in forex intervention operations during second half of 2019

Accommodation costs came in at 0.5 per cent in March compared with 0.4 per cent in February, boosted by a stronger pick-up in housing rentals.

With consumer prices falling as the coronavirus pandemic stalls business activity, the MAS last month lowered its 2020 forecast range for both core inflation and overall consumer price inflation to -1 per cent to 0 per cent.

MAS and MTI said on Thursday that oil prices should stay low for an extended period and will weigh on the prices of energy-related components of the consumer price index.

At the same time, international measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak have led to supply chain disruptions, which could put some upward pressure on imported food prices, they noted.

The implementation of safe distancing measures and weaker labour market conditions locally will also dampen consumer demand, thus capping price increases for discretionary goods and services, they added.