Singapore core inflation eases to 0.7% for whole of 2025, expected to rise in 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Government said inflation is projected to rise in 2026 and its 2026 forecasts will be updated on Jan 29.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation to better reflect household expenses, averaged 0.7 per cent in 2025, falling from 2.8 per cent in 2024.

The figure though was higher than the official forecast of around 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, overall inflation averaged 0.9 per cent, dropping from 2.4 per cent the year before, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint report on Jan 23.

Though inflation over the year cooled considerably, core inflation was at 2025’s high in December, at 1.2 per cent, official data showed. This figure was the highest since December 2024. Overall inflation also registered at 1.2 per cent that month . Both inflation figures were unchanged from November.

MAS and MTI said core and overall inflation are projected to rise in 2026 from their low rates in 2026.

They did not reiterate their 2026 forecast for both measures to come in between 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent. Instead, they said “the inflation outlook remains subject to uncertainties”, adding that 2026 forecasts for both gauges will be updated in MAS’ upcoming monetary policy statement on Jan 29.

Singapore’s imported costs should continue to decline, albeit at a slower pace, over the course of 2026, said the ministries. While global crude oil prices are expected to fall, regional inflation should pick up modestly.

On the domestic front, unit labour cost growth should begin to increase as productivity growth normalises, while private consumption demand is likely to remain steady, MAS and MTI said.

For December, food, services and accommodation inflation remained unchanged from November.

Private transport inflation picked up to 3.7 per cent in December from 3.5 per cent in November on the back of a smaller decline in petrol prices.

PHOTO: MTI, MAS

Among the other price categories, electricity and gas prices fell 4.2 per cent, following a 4.1 per cent decline in November, due to a larger fall in electricity costs.

Prices of retail and other goods were unchanged in December, after rising 0.3 per cent in November. Higher prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco were offset by falling prices for personal effects and furniture.