Singapore added to US watch list for currency manipulation

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Singapore was added to a watch list for currency manipulation by the United States, which said the city-state made estimated net foreign exchange purchases of at least US$17 billion (S$23.45 billion) in 2018, equivalent to 4.6 per cent of gross domestic product.

The US report said Singapore should undertake reforms that will lower its high saving rate and boost low domestic consumption, while striving to ensure that its real exchange rate is in line with economic fundamentals, in order to help narrow its large and persistent external surpluses.

Countries with a current-account surplus with the US equivalent to 2 per cent of GDP are now eligible for the list, down from 3 per cent.

Other thresholds include persistent intervention in markets for a nation's currency, and a trade surplus of at least US$20 billion.

Countries that meet two of the three criteria are placed on the watch list. China meets only one of the criteria, but the Treasury says it is on the list because of its large trade surplus with the US.