Singa bonds' interest rate set at 1.875%; investors applied for 1.58 times the $2.6b sold

SINGAPORE - Singapore's central bank sold $2.6 billion worth of 30-year bonds to fund infrastructure projects in an auction on Tuesday (Sept 28).

Investors' bids for the first sale of the Singapore Government Securities (Infrastructure) bonds totalled $4.1 billion, 1.58 times the amount sold, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on its website.

The cut-off yield for the bonds came at 1.95 per cent a year, with the coupon rate, or interest payment, set at 1.875 per cent per annum.

The twice-yearly coupon payments fall on Oct 1 and April 1.

This is the first SGS bond to be issued under the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act (Singa) that was proposed in February and passed by Parliament in May.

The Act authorises the Government to borrow up to $90 billion over the next 15 years to finance major long-term infrastructure, including the new Cross Island and Jurong Regional MRT lines, and pumping stations and tidal walls to protect the Republic against rising sea levels.

During the debate on the law in Parliament in May, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was also Finance Minister then, said Singapore was embarking on a "generational upgrade" to its infrastructure over the next 15 years, and borrowing to pay for the major infrastructure projects will help to smooth out the hump expected in development spending.

With Singa, the money raised now will be repaid over a 30-year period via fixed semi-annual coupon payments.

The Government will continue to issue the SGS (Market Development) bonds to develop the domestic debt market and meet Singaporeans' retirement needs through the Central Provident Fund (CPF).

There are also plans to issue the Green SGS (Infrastructure) bonds that MAS aims to kick off next year for climate change-related infrastructure.