The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has warned that the risks of global stagflation - a combination of high inflation and an economic slowdown - "loom large" because of high and volatile commodity prices, the war in Ukraine and slower growth in China.

Central banks will need to act "quickly and decisively before inflation becomes entrenched", BIS general manager Agustin Carstens said as part of the body's post-meeting annual report yesterday.