Shopee, LinkedIn, Avast roll out SkillsFuture classes on digital skills

SINGAPORE - Online shopping platform Shopee, professional networking service LinkedIn, and digital security firm Avast will provide additional training content to upskill Singapore workers for the digital age.

The three technology firms have partnered NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) and SkillsFuture Singapore, to add to the curriculum under the two-day SkillsFuture for Digital Workplace (SFDW) course delivered by NTUC LHUB.

The new classes on cybersecurity, e-commerce and employability will be available from October onwards.

Pilot classes had been conducted on Aug 27-28 for 13 participants, who received hands-on training on the Avast mobile security and antivirus app.

They also learnt how to improve their LinkedIn profiles and use online professional networks to grow their employment opportunities, as well as how to start an online shop using the Shopee marketplace.

Avast security advisor and technical director, Filip Chytry, said: "For today's employees, media literacy should not only embrace adequate know-how of technology use, but also awareness of privacy and cybersecurity risks, knowing how to protect their precious personal data, and that of their employer."

LinkedIn managing director for Asia Pacific, Olivier Legrand, said that the partnership with NTUC LHUB will help to connect job seekers facing barriers with networks and resources in Singapore.

"Looking for the right job can be daunting if you don't know where to begin. By leveraging LinkedIn as a professional network and initiating career conversations, job seekers could be one step closer to their next opportunity," Mr Legrand added.

Meanwhile, Shopee will teach foundational digital skills in e-commerce, to create opportunities for online entrepreneurs. "E-commerce can unlock new opportunities for buyers and sellers that were traditionally non-existent," said Zhou Junjie, Shopee's chief commercial officer and Singapore country head.

The SFDW two-day programme equips Singaporeans and permanent residents with basic digital skills and prepares them for technological changes in their workplaces and daily lives.

Participants who have completed the programme can also pick up specialist skills and knowledge in areas such as data analytics, blockchain and advanced manufacturing from courses under the SkillsFuture Series.

Ng Cher Pong, chief executive officer (CEO) of SkillsFuture Singapore, said on Friday: "It is essential for Singaporeans to familiarise themselves with various digital tools for the workplace and in their daily lives as we face rapid technological advancements."

Since the SFDW programme was launched in 2017, NTUC LHUB, as an appointed training partner, has trained more than 20,000 individuals to date, including staff from major employers such as SMRT and ST Engineering.

Kwek Kok Kwong, CEO of NTUC LHUB, said it will continue to ensure workers have up-to-date skills to remain employed and employable, and develop the confidence to navigate the digital economy.

"We will continue to grow out web of knowledge partners to democratise new technologies and knowledge for our workers," Mr Kwek added.