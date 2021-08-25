Shipping delays continue as Typhoon Omais hits Busan port

BUSAN (BLOOMBERG) - Dozens of ships diverted away from the world's sixth-busiest container terminal as Typhoon Omais hit South Korea's southern coast around midnight Tuesday (Aug 25).

The port of Busan was forced to close at noon Monday and resumed operation Tuesday, when it had 11 container ships in port, less than half of the median during April to August, based on vessel data analyzed by Bloomberg News.

The disruption comes as berthing resumes at a container terminal in China's Ningbo, one of the world's busiest ports, sparking optimism that full operations could be restored after a Covid-related shutdown.

The Meishan terminal is reopening following a two-week shutdown that further snarled already stressed shipping routes in Asia. The terminal was about a quarter of the Ningbo-Zhoushan port's capacity and was shut from Aug 11 after a worker was found to be infected with Covid-19.