SINGAPORE - With companies here tapping the same limited pool of technology talent as they step up digitalisation, particularly in the financial sector, observers say the hiring scene will remain hot even if some global tech firms - hit by business slowdown, for example - go on a recruitment freeze or downsize.

Recruitment agencies expect firms to ramp up tech hiring in the next one to two years, with pay jumps of between 15 per cent and 30 per cent, up from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.