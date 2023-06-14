S’pore’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 dips to 1.4%: MAS survey

SINGAPORE – Private-sector economists have lowered in June their full-year gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for Singapore to 1.4 per cent, down from 1.9 per cent in March.

This is according to a quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), whose findings were released on Wednesday.

The pessimism appears to stem from the weaker-than-expected economic growth recorded in the first quarter, as well as the manufacturing sector’s underperformance.

The contraction is anticipated to come from the manufacturing sector – with current expectations falling to minus 1.3 per cent year on year from the previous forecast of no growth.

Manufacturing takes up the largest share of GDP, making up more than a fifth of Singapore’s economy.

The 24 participants in the survey are economists and analysts who monitor the local economy.

Growth for finance and insurance is expected to shrink to 1.3 per cent from the previous forecast of 2.5 per cent.

Growth for wholesale and retail trade is forecast to slip to 0.8 per cent from the 1.9 per cent predicted in March.

On a positive note, construction is expected to post 7 per cent growth, up from last quarter’s 4.2 per cent, while accommodation and food services should log 10 per cent expansion, up from the previous forecast of 8.4 per cent.

The forecast for private consumption is 3.5 per cent growth, up from 3.2 per cent in March, but the contraction in non-oil domestic exports is expected to continue deepening to minus 5.5 per cent, from minus 4 per cent in the last survey.

For 2024, the forecast for GDP growth remains largely unchanged at 2.5 per cent.

In terms of other key economic indicators for 2023, forecasts are mostly unchanged for inflation at 5 per cent year on year for consumer prices, core inflation to remain stable at 4.1 per cent, and the overall unemployment rate to ease to 2.1 per cent, from 2.2 per cent previously.

The Singapore dollar is expected to remain stable, at $1.32 to the US dollar, marginally higher than the previous forecast of $1.31.