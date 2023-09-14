S’pore job vacancies fall in Q2, unemployment ticks up in July as labour market continues to cool

SINGAPORE – In the latest signs that Singapore’s labour market is cooling, unemployment crept up in July, and the demand for workers dropped again in the second quarter of 2023.
Overall unemployment was 2 per cent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, up from 1.9 per cent in June.
The rate for Singaporeans was 2.9 per cent in July, from 2.8 per cent in June, according to Ministry of Manpower (MOM) data.
For residents – citizens and permanent residents – the rate rose to 2.8 per cent in July, up from 2.7 per cent in June.
However, data for the April to June quarter released by MOM on Thursday showed the resident long-term unemployment rate came down slightly to 0.5 per cent in June, from 0.6 per cent in March.
The rate measures the proportion of unemployed residents who are out of work for at least 25 weeks.
Meanwhile, the number of job vacancies declined for the fifth consecutive quarter to 87,900 in June 2023, down 12 per cent from 99,600 in March.
The figure has been descending from the peak of 126,000 in March 2022 right after the Covid-19 pandemic.
About one in five vacancies in June 2023 was in the professional services, information and communications, and financial services sectors.
While there are fewer vacancies, there remain almost two job openings for each unemployed worker.
The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed workers was 1.94 in June, down from 2.28 in March.
Singapore’s overall employment expanded in the second quarter of the year for the seventh consecutive quarter, but at a slower pace. The number of workers in jobs grew by 24,300 in the second quarter, down from 33,000 in the previous quarter.
The number of foreigners in jobs grew by 25,500 in the second quarter, while the number of employed residents shrank by 1,200.
This took total employment to 3,680,000 in June, excluding foreign domestic workers.
On the higher number of foreigners in jobs, MOM said that the majority of them were from work permit holders in the construction industry.
Mr Ang Boon Heng, director of manpower research and statistics at MOM, said that resident employment numbers tend to change seasonally, and the current shrinkage is unlikely to persist.
He said: “Usually in the second half of the year, close to September until December, sometimes stretching a little bit into Chinese New Year, we have all these festivities – such as Formula One coming up this weekend – and hiring will go up for temporary positions.”
He added that in the middle of the year, these numbers will drop but pick back up again quickly in a cyclical fashion.
Looking forward, resident employment growth in the third and fourth quarters is expected to be boosted by the recovery in tourism, said Mr Ang.
“However, increases will likely be lower than the same period in the previous year, in line with the cooling labour demand as well as lower resident labour force growth,” he said.
Retrenchments have declined in the second quarter of the year, after rising for three consecutive quarters. Some 3,200 workers were let go between April and June, down from 3,820 in the preceding quarter.
The ministry said many of the layoffs were in the information and communications sector, where business reorganisation or restructuring was a concern.
But it stressed that firms in the industry are still looking to hire, with 6,700 openings in June.
About seven in 10 workers retrenched from the sector were able to find jobs within six months, the ministry added.