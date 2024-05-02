S’pore factory activity slows in April, albeit still in expansion mode

SINGAPORE – A weaker global economy constrained local manufacturers a little in April but the sector still racked up its eighth consecutive month of expansion.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a barometer of the manufacturing industry, dipped from 50.7 points in March to 50.5 points in April. A reading below 50 indicates contraction and one above denotes growth.

April’s slower rate of expansion was due to subdued growth in key areas such as new orders, new exports, factory output and input purchases, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM), which compiles the data, noted on May 2.

Meanwhile, the employment index recorded a slightly faster rate of expansion, and the supplier deliveries index returned to expansion after 10 consecutive months in contraction territory.

The PMI for electronics, a key manufacturing segment, crept up 0.1 point to 50.9 in April, from 50.8 in March.

SIPMM executive director Stephen Poh noted that the manufacturing sector continued its expansion on the back of higher demand for consumer electronics and products in the booming field of artificial intelligence (AI).

“However, global uncertainties dampened growth, arising from the ongoing geopolitical conflicts and the effects of inflationary pressures,” he added.

DBS Bank economist Chua Han Teng said the continued expansion of headline and electronics PMI readings signals a recovery in Singapore’s factory activity in the coming months.

He added that the expansion in supplier deliveries is an indication of better global supply chain conditions.

Mr Chua also noted that electronics factory production in April was the highest since December 2021 and that the sector’s performance will be key to the recovery in factory activity.

“Electronics factory production quickened for the second consecutive month, and hopefully, this can be sustained to fulfil improving demand,” Mr Chua added.

Singapore’s factory output fell 9.2 per cent year on year in March, a worse outcome than analysts expected and one that reversed the gains recorded in January and February.

Electronics output fell 11.3 per cent year on year despite an 18.8 per cent growth in infocomms and consumer electronics.

The decline was largely due to the semiconductor industry, where production shrank 14.4 per cent, noted Economic Development Board data on April 26.

Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin said the increase in April’s electronics PMI should ease concerns about a first-quarter slump in electronics exports and manufacturing extending into the next quarter.

“The current artificial intelligence chip boom will likely broaden to the more mature nodes, such as less advanced chips, which Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem is stronger in,” he added.