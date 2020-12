S. Korea cuts growth forecast for 2021, keeps fiscal taps open

SEOUL • South Korea cut its growth forecast for next year and vowed to continue to support workers and exporters as a resurgence of the coronavirus delayed its recovery and forced the government to keep its fiscal taps wide open.

Gross domestic product is expected to grow 3.2 per cent next year, the Finance Ministry said yesterday, down from a previous estimate of 3.6 per cent, as the country faces a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Booming exports will help the economy recover from an expected slump of 1.1 per cent this year, which would be the biggest full-year fall since 1998.

"To achieve our first priority - fast and strong recovery and a return to a vibrant economy - we will keep macro policies expansionary as we did this year," Vice-Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said at a news conference.

"The uncertainty over the coronavirus spread will restrict our path to recovery in service sectors where business models are based around human contact, and across consumption and employment."

The government plans to spend 63 per cent of its record 558 trillion won (S$676 billion) annual fiscal budget in the first half of next year to shore up growth and boost tax benefits for credit card spending that exceeds a certain amount, the ministry said.

A 110 trillion won investment project programme will direct government spending to public housing, railroads and harbours, and aim to keep businesses afloat and secure jobs. Meanwhile, more than 255 trillion won worth of financing will be made available for exporters through cheap loans.

Exports are likely to jump 8.6 per cent next year, thanks to growing global demand for memory chips after a 6.2 per cent slump this year, the ministry said.

The latest outlook and spending plans are based on the assumption that South Korea can avoid a full-scale lockdown, which the health authorities on Wednesday said they are considering amid a record surge in coronavirus cases.

The Finance Ministry also said it would monitor how local brokerages and insurance companies get dollar financing to avoid any sharp changes in capital flows into and out of the economy.

