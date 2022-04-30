Russia looks to swerve default with last-minute dollar bond payment

LONDON/WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Russia made what appeared to be a late U-turn to avoid a default on Friday (April 29), as it made a number of overdue interest payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, despite previously vowing to pay only in roubles as long as its reserves remained frozen.

Russia's US$40 billion (S$55 billion) of international bonds have become the focus of a game of financial chicken amid sweeping Western sanctions - and speculation about a default is likely to revive in less than four weeks, when a US licence allowing Moscow to make payments is due to expire.

Russia's finance ministry said it had managed to pay US$564.8 million in interest on a 2022 Eurobond and US$84.4 million on another 2042 bond in dollars - the currency specified on the bonds.

A senior US official confirmed Moscow had made the payment without using reserves frozen in the United States, adding that the exact origin of the funds was unclear.

"We didn't authorise any transactions involving the immobilised funds in the US," the official said.

Russia said it had channelled the required funds to the London branch of Citibank, one of the "paying agents" whose job it is to disburse them to the bondholders.

Citibank declined to comment.

"The payments were made in the currency of issue of the corresponding Eurobonds - in US dollars," the Russian Finance Ministry said. "Thus, the obligations to service sovereign Eurobonds are fulfilled."

Two holders of the bonds said they had not yet received the funds, but the process can take days.

"I don't see a reason why they (the paying agent) cannot make that payment," said Kaan Nazli, portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Debt team at Neuberger Berman, which holds Russian sovereign bonds.

Russia's Sberbank separately said it had paid coupons on two subordinated eurobond issues in roubles because sanctions by the United States and Britain prevented it from making payments to investors in line with its initial commitments.

Bonds soar

Russia has not had a default of any kind since a financial crash in 1998 and has not seen a major international or'external' market default since the aftermath of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution.

The risk of another one is growing, however, as Western countries have blanketed Russia with sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has termed a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and root out what it calls dangerous nationalists.