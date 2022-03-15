Russia issues order to pay eurobond coupons worth $160 million

MOSCOW (BLOOMBERG) - Russia has issued an order to pay holders of two eurobonds with coupons worth US$117 million (S$160 million) due this week, the Finance Ministry said on Monday (March 14).

The statement did not specify if the payment is being made in US dollars, the currency that the two bonds were issued in, or in roubles.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has said repeatedly that the nation will pay in roubles if sanctions imposed on Russia do not allow dollar settlements. Neither of the two bonds has rouble fallback options, which would have allowed Russia to settle the coupons in its local currency.

"I'm not sure I would assume anything at this point with Russia, to be honest," said Mr Richard Briggs, a London-based money manager at GAM Holdings, who does not hold any Russian eurobonds.

If the payment is in roubles, then it could put the nation on course for its first foreign currency default since the Bolsheviks refused to service or recognise the czar's debts a century ago. S&P Global Ratings said earlier in March that a payment in a different currency than the one agreed may be deemed a default. In 1998, Russia defaulted on local currency debt and declared a moratorium on payments for its foreign currency bonds.

The coupon deadline on March 16 - as stipulated by the bonds' documents - has been at the centre of investors' attention since the United States and its allies froze Russia's foreign currency reserves to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine.

A March decree by President Vladimir Putin ruled that investors from so-called hostile nations could be paid in roubles, further inflaming concerns the energy-rich nation may choose not to honour its debts. That sent credit default swaps - insurance-like contracts for bonds - soaring to a record.

While Mr Putin's decree determines that a debt has been settled if it is paid in roubles, myriad sanctions and capital controls mean it is near impossible to transfer roubles outside Russia. Even if investors could move the money, the debt is in dollars, and is meant to be serviced in that currency.