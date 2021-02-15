For Subscribers
Charting a sustainable future
Risks, opportunities and transition await Singapore and the region
Success will require resilience, reconnection and reimagining across South-east Asia
Three major transitions are affecting the world: the shift to Asia, the rapid acceleration of digitisation and the growing risk of climate change. All acutely impact South-east Asia.
One common denominator for everyone during this crisis has been the need to adapt at pace. And this dynamism is here to stay. As South-east Asia emerges from the shadow of Covid-19, there's a real opportunity to use these transitions to our advantage.