Retail sales fall 2.2% in September, 8th straight month of decline

SINGAPORE - Takings at the till fell for the eighth consecutive month in September, according to data released by the Department of Statistics on Tuesday (Nov 12).

Retail sales shrank 2.2 per cent compared with the same month last year, slightly better than the 3.0 per cent drop predicted by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales dropped by a much smaller 0.3 per cent year on year.

Motor vehicle sales saw the biggest fall among all categories of 12.3 per cent, though that was less than its 20.3 per cent plunge in August.

Most of the retail segments registered a fall in sales.

Furniture and household equipment sales was one of the hardest hit, posting a 8.9 per cent decline.

Recreational goods sales plunged 6.1 per cent, while the watches and jewellery industry fell by 4.4 per cent.

Food retailers, which sell food and drink generally not meant for immediate consumption, saw a 0.5 per cent fall in sales.

However, retailers of computer and telecommunications equipment saw takings grow by 8.7 per cent.

Related Story Retail sales fall 1.8% in July in 6th straight month of decline with car sales moderating drop

Related Story All COE prices lower except in motorbike category

Related Story Vehicle population grows for first time since 2013

Wearing apparel and footwear sales also increased 4.2 per cent, while sellers of medical goods and toiletries saw growth of 3.2 per cent.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment also posted 0.8 per cent growth.

Sales of food and beverage services in September grew 4.3 per cent compared with the previous year.

Fast food outlets saw the biggest improvement in sales, posting a 12.5 per cent increase, while cafes, food courts and other eating places grew 4.6 per cent. Restaurant takings went up by 2.7 per cent.

However, food caterers registered a 0.5 per cent decline.

The total sales value of food and beverage services in September this year was estimated at $882 million, compared with $846 million in September last year.

Related Story Online retailers expand into physical stores to draw more shoppers

The estimated total retail sales value in September this year was about $3.5 billion. Online retail sales made up an estimated 6.9 per cent of this figure.

Month-on-month and seasonally-adjusted, retail sales rose 1.9 per cent, and increased by 0.8 per cent excluding vehicles.