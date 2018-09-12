Retail sales drop 2.6% in July, driven down by car sales

SINGAPORE - Retail sales in Singapore fell in July, weighed down by motor vehicles, according to the latest figures from the Department of Statistics on Wednesday (Sept 12).

Overall takings were down by 2.6 per cent on the previous year, against the revised 2.2 per cent growth seen in June, on fewer vehicles being sold.

Motor vehicle sales tumbled by 15.2 per cent year on year. But, leaving auto sales out of the picture, turnover inched up by 0.2 per cent in July, down a tad from the 0.3 per cent growth in the month before.

Food retailers, which sell food and drink generally not meant for immediate consumption, posted a 5.4 per cent drop in sales, while sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets fell by 3 per cent and department store turnover declined by 4.6 per cent.

Sales of computer and telecommunications equipment fell by 6 per cent, owing in part to fewer computer sales, and sales of optical goods and books dropped by 6 per cent too.

Petrol stations saw the biggest year-on-year surge in revenue, to the tune of 10.1 per cent, on the back of higher pump prices. But after the price effect was removed, the increase was just 0.5 per cent.

Other retail segments with higher sales in July included furniture and household equipment, with turnover up by 2.8 per cent, and medical goods and toiletries, which improved by 2.6 per cent.

Watches and jewellery, as well as apparel and footwear, both notched sales gains of 2.1 per cent.

Month on month and seasonally adjusted, July retail sales slid 2.9 per cent from June, but rose by 1.1 per cent when motor vehicles were excluded.

Separately, food and beverage services reversed earlier gains with takings that came in lower by 0.3 per cent year on year in July, against the revised 3.3 per cent increase in June - a slip of 0.7 per cent on a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis.

Fast food outlets, which saw sales up by 3.1 per cent, were the only segment not to post a decline, as restaurants lost 0.8 per cent, caterers shed 0.6 per cent and other eateries, such as cafes, had sales down by 1.1 per cent.

The estimated retail sales value for July was $3.7 billion, with online sales contributing 4.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, food and beverage services recorded estimated takings of $703 million, down from $705 million in the previous year.