Real median income in Singapore rose 4.3% in 2025 as workers in permanent jobs hit new high

SINGAPORE - Workers in Singapore saw their incomes grow in 2025 after taking lower inflation into account, with those in permanent jobs hitting a high of over 90 per cent, according to data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Nov 28.

Lower-wage earners also saw greater strides in their pay, reflecting a narrowing of the income gap, said MOM.

These trends indicate that Singapore’s labour market is stable despite a more uncertain external environment, it added.

Real incomes rose 4.3 per cent for resident workers at the median wage level. Residents refer to those who are either citizens or permanent residents here.

They rose 4.6 per cent for lower-wage earners at the bottom 20 per cent threshold, MOM’s preliminary labour force data showed.

These figures are preliminary, as full-year inflation data is not yet available for 2025.

Real income growth exceeded the past decade’s annual averages of 2.9 per cent for those at the 20th-percentile level, and 2.1 per cent for those at the median salary, MOM’s director of manpower research and statistics department Ang Boon Heng said at a media briefing on Nov 26.

The 4.3 per cent growth in real median income in 2025 was more than the 3.2 per cent rise in 2024, thanks in part to Singapore’s inflation continuing to ease this year.

For 2024 as a whole, core inflation averaged 2.7 per cent, while the official forecast for 2025 is 0.5 per cent. With continued nominal income growth and inflation easing, real incomes grew in 2025, higher than the growth seen over the past decade.

As for nominal income growth - that is, before accounting for inflation - the median wage rose 5 per cent to $5,775 in 2025, from $5,500.

For 20th-percentile earners, it rose 4.6 per cent to $3,164, from $3,026 in 2024.

Apart from easing inflation, the growth in real incomes came as the proportion of workers in permanent jobs rose to a new high of over 90 per cent.

This increase was observed in most industries, including growth sectors such as professional services, health and social services, as well as information and communications.

“This gives the sense that they are in quality-type of jobs that are relatively more stable,” said Mr Ang.

An MOM spokesperson added that this stability also means employees “do not have to worry that their job will not come to an end tomorrow”.

Labour under-utilisation – which looks at both the unemployed and under-employed – remained low in 2025.

This includes time-related under-employment – which refers to part-timers who want to do additional work but are unable to find work – with the rate falling from 2.3 per cent in 2023 and 2024, to 1.9 per cent in 2025. This figure was lower than a decade ago, when it stood at 2.9 per cent.

Resident unemployment rates for both PMET (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) and non-PMET jobs stayed stable and low at 2.8 per cent, while long-term unemployment declined further for both groups.

The number of discouraged workers, which refers to people who gave up on their job search, also remained low at 7,400.

“Together, these indicators suggest that labour market conditions remain firm even as hiring momentum moderates,” said MOM.

Singapore’s labour force participation rate remains largely stable despite its ageing population. It declined slightly for the fourth consecutive year, down from 70.5 per cent in 2021 to 67.9 per cent in 2025.

Despite the slight dip, Singapore’s rate continues to rank among the highest across Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, such as Iceland, Sweden and New Zealand, MOM noted.

Employment rate among “prime-age” residents aged 25 to 54 fell slightly from 87.7 per cent in 2024 to 87.5 per cent in 2025.

MOM said that the decrease stems from the hiring slowdown in outward-oriented sectors like information and communications, wholesale trade, professional services, manufacturing, and financial and insurance services. These are some of the top sectors prime-age residents are employed in.

Except for those aged 15 to 24 who chose education or training over work, employment rate across age groups in the last decade has been on a broad uptrend, with a marked improvement seen for seniors aged 65 and above.

The findings in the 2025 advance labour force report are drawn from the annual Comprehensive Labour Force Survey, which covers a representative sample of more than 27,300 resident households.